 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

Don't miss this fabulous 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath David Weekly custom home available in Castlegate II. Beautiful corner lot with nice backyard and swing on the patio. Great for entertaining or relaxing! The bonus room between two guest bedrooms would make a great play room, game room, or study! Gorgeous modern kitchen with upgraded granite and plentiful grey cabinets! Nice sized pantry. Formal dining, as well as breakfast room, and eating bar. Spacious open floor plan with 2,213 sqft! Call today to see this modern home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert