3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

Don't miss this fabulous 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath David Weekly custom home available in Castlegate II. Beautiful corner lot with nice backyard and swing on the patio. Great for entertaining or relaxing! The bonus room between two guest bedrooms would make a great play room, game room, or study! Gorgeous modern kitchen with upgraded granite and plentiful grey cabinets! Nice sized pantry. Formal dining, as well as breakfast room, and eating bar. Spacious open floor plan with 2,213 sqft! Call today to see this modern home!