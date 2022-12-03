Available for July 1st move -n -- Located in Midtown Reserve this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with an office and flex space has been immaculately cared for. The open concept downstairs allows for easy entertaining with a bathroom located on the 1st floor. The large backyard allows for lots of space to spread out and enjoy time outside with friends and family. Don't miss out on this up and coming area to make it your home. Refrigerator will be provided, tenants will need to provide their own washer & dryer. Lawncare included in the rent.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a…
Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of…
The Rudder Rangers boys basketball team leaned on defense to stay with 10th-ranked Lufkin early, but the Panthers had too much size, talent an…
A&M Consolidated head football coach and campus athletics coordinator Lee Fedora resigned Friday morning, a week after leading his alma ma…
A&M DL Elijah Jeudy, RB LJ Johnson and LB Ish Harris all announced Sunday on social media that they were entering the transfer portal.
Saturday’s matchup with No. 5 LSU effectively served as Texas A&M’s bowl game, and the Aggies made the most of the night by spoiling the T…
Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.
The Bryan Police Department identified the person killed in a homicide Wednesday as David Lopez, a 19-year-old man from Bryan.
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did agai…