3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

Available for July 1st move -n -- Located in Midtown Reserve this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with an office and flex space has been immaculately cared for. The open concept downstairs allows for easy entertaining with a bathroom located on the 1st floor. The large backyard allows for lots of space to spread out and enjoy time outside with friends and family. Don't miss out on this up and coming area to make it your home. Refrigerator will be provided, tenants will need to provide their own washer & dryer. Lawncare included in the rent.