Move to south College Station! This open concept floor plan is located in Creek Meadows just off Greens Prairie Rd. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors and arches great you in this grand entrance. The kitchen offers a large center island with pendant lights, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances which include a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Large picture windows are found throughout and 10' ceilings are located in the living, dining, kitchen and primary bedroom. Carpeting is found in all bedrooms and tile is located in all wet areas. The primary suite is spacious and offers an ensuite bathroom containing a large tiled shower, garden tub and a generous closet. You will enjoy relaxing under the large covered rear patio which is prewired for a TV and is stubbed with gas for outdoor grilling. The garage has a protective epoxy floor coating making for easy clean up. This lot backs up to a row of trees giving more distance between you and your back neighbors for added privacy. The refrigerator, washing machine and dryer are available for your use. This desirable neighborhood has a community pool and recreational area for the kids.