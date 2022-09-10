3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Partially Furnished Townhome in Barron Crossing. This 3-bedroom and 2.5-bath floor plan delivers an open concept Main floor. with three bedrooms upstairs. Granite countertop in the kitchen with ample workspace and storage. Large center island in kitchen. Half-bath downstairs. Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spacious and features a roomy bath with dual vanities and a large walk-in shower! Two-car attached garage. End unit. Never before leased! The Barron Crossing community features walking trails and a fun dog park. Great rental property! Call for your tour today!