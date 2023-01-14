 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

Available for immediate live-in! This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath floor plan features a truly expansive living room and open concept downstairs. With all three bedrooms being upstairs, the first floor feels like a luxurious space for entertaining, family gatherings, or an oasis all to yourself. The beautiful granite counter top stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample work space and storage.

