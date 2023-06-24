Beautiful 3 bedroom two bath home with large flex room. The home as large open living, kitchen and dining and hand scrapped hardwood floors in all main areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and much more. The floor plan has split bedrooms and the master features a large shower and separate tub as well as double sinks. Outside you will be delighted with the covered patio, and sepatare deating area perfect for fire pit. *BONUS* no back yard neighbors! Walking distance to schools and close to shopping and restaurants. The neighborhood features a pool, palyground and sports courts.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400
