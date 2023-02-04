Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.