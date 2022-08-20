 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

  Updated
New builder home for rent in the highly desirable Creek Meadows neighborhood. Walking into the open-concept kitchen and living room, you'll be stunned by the amount of space you have to gather. This 3b2b home has large windows in the living room, dinning room, and primary bedroom, crafting a home that is filled with natural light and charm. Granite countertops throughout and a large walk-in primary closet make this home exceptional. Covered patio and fenced in backyard provides a sense of privacy and increased opportunities for leisure. Neighborhood is near CSISD Elementary, Intermediate, and Middle schools, and features basketball court, 2 parks, and 2 pools. Hurry before it is gone.

