IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! NEWLY BUILT house with modern/contemporary style featuring 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.5-bathroom with 2-car alley garage in Midtown Reserve. Located close to Scott and White Hospital, shopping and restaurants, this home offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, grey cabinetry, eating bar, breakfast area, walk in pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Master bedroom suite and half bath are downstairs with the additional two bedrooms, a bathroom and bonus room upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extensive vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, carpet in bedrooms, soaring ceilings, covered patio and sprinklers. Current amenities include neighborhood playground and walking trails. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included upon request.