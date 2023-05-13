The property will be available on 7/6/2023 or after. This lovely 3 bedrooms 2 full bath plus a study home in Midtown Reserve is less than 2 years old. The home features open floor plan with large living area. Chef's dream kitchen equipped with a freestanding gas range, a build-in stainless steel dishwasher and a refrigerator. The kitchen has the beautiful white quartz counter tops and an abundance of cabinet space. Central cooling and heating. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. A gorgeous master suite with a spacious master bathroom that has a sizable shower, double vanities, and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are provided. Two-car attached garage, sprinkler, and a nice fenced backyard for outdoor activities. Convenience to College Station Schools, hospitals, Costco, Walmart center, Groceries, and the restaurants. Photos are credit to the property Owner.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,350
