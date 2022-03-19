 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus a bonus room in Bridgewood subdivision. Newly paint inside and outside. Kitchen features eating bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, many cabinet space and brand new refrigerator. Vinyl planks in living, dining, and bedrooms, tiles in all baths and utility room. Master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower and soaking tub. Built-in desk in the hallway between the secondary bedrooms provides additional office space, ample backyard with a sprinkler system. Minutes to Spring Creek Elementary school. HEB shopping center and restaurants are nearby. Available now.

