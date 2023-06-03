AVAILABLE AUGUST 2023! This END unit is a larger 3-bedroom and 2.5 bath floor plan than other 3 bedrooms in the complex...Plus it gives you additional side yard for outdoor living! Townhome features a truly expansive living room and open concept downstairs. With all three bedrooms being upstairs, the first floor feels like a luxurious space for entertaining, family gatherings, or an oasis all to yourself. This beautiful granite countertop stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample work space and storage. Close to Towerpoint Shopping center with HEB, Gold's Gym and local dining just minutes away! Easy access to Hwy 6 and Welborn road!
