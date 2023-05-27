Brand New Build! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve. The Hickory floorplan offers an open concept living area and kitchen. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz countertops, stormcloud cabinetry, eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Smart home features include 7" HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras include beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel with future amenities including a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. Be the first to live in this brand new home! Move-in ready.