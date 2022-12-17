 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,250

  Updated
Brand new build. Energy efficient home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living, dining, and kitchen area and a split bedroom floor plan. Smart home features. Stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen sink. Covered patio.

