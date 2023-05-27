THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Less than one year old! Enjoy all the convenience of living in a practically new home in Midtown Reserve! This two-story 3/2.5 home features an open concept living space including a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks and more. Extensive vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, carpet in bedrooms, soaring ceilings, covered patio and sprinklers. Rear entry garage is convenient and maintains attractive curb appeal! Smart Home features include a touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Two pets of any type permitted with owner approval - no aggressive breeds. Locally owned and managed by property owner.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200
