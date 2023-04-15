Are you looking for something shiny and new? Something centrally located in BCS? Then this is the one! Come tour this newly built home in Midtown Reserve that has 3 bedrooms, open concept living and kitchen area and is right across the street from the community park! Equipped with brand new appliances and ready for you to move in! You don’t want to miss this beauty!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200
