New built home in Dove Crossing. Conveniently located close to schools, hospital, restaurants and shopping center. Very open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, large living room and spacious dining room. Corner fireplace is the focal point of the family room. Split bedroom plan with huge master bedroom suite that leads to over size walk in closet and master bathroom. Covered back patio and spacious yard is for summer BBQs. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200
