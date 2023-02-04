Stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve! This home offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Storm cloud cabinetry, island with eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found.
College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning.
In an era when the Methodist Church has seen a divisive split over the topic of human sexuality, a new church has emerged in Bryan that was th…
Texas A&M wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith is returning for a fifth season, according to Smith’s father, Maurice Smith.
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond.