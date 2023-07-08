Wow now pre-leasing for August! Better than new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental in South College Station!! Only $2200/month in the sought after after Southern Pointe neighborhood. Featuring raised ceilings, open floor plan, large rooms and closets, this rental is AMAZING! Call today for your private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200
