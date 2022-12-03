3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

Do not miss the opportunity to live in the Creek Meadows community of south College Station! Built by Stylecraft in 2020, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in it's 1,657 SqFt floor plan. This floor plan is one of Stylecraft's most sought after designs as it's open concept living room and kitchen featuring a gas stove top in addition to the spacious formal dining area make this home perfect for hosting your friends and family! The bedrooms are split with the two secondary bedrooms sharing a full bath in their own retreat with an additional oversized storage closet. The owner's suite is situated at the back of the home offering a lovely view of the yard and patio area. The primary bath showcases sleek granite countertops, an oversized tub, and a beautifully tiled shower to accompany the large walk in closet with built in shelving. Call today to schedule your private tour of this rental that will surely feel like home!