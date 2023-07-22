The Laurel Is a 1,708 sq. f1. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story designed with you in mind. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the locations of the bedrooms. The kitchen is centrally located with the spacious dining room off to the side offers stainless stool appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 Is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. There is a Game room that is centrally located between two of the bedrooms for game night with the entire family. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. This home is in great location and easy access to Hwy 6.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200
-
- Updated
