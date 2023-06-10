Come tour this well maintained home in the new Midtown Reserve subdivision! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and covered patio. With thoughtful design selections, this home offers a clean and cozy aesthetic that is ready to be yours! Furnished with a washer and dryer set and a refrigerator this house is move in ready! There is a park nearby and a projected clubhouse that is soon to come! Call today for you private showing and get this one before it is gone!