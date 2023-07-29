AVAILABLE AUGUST 2023! This END unit is a larger 3-bedroom and 2.5 bath floor plan than other 3 bedrooms in the complex...Plus it gives you additional side yard for outdoor living! Townhome features a truly expansive living room and open concept downstairs. With all three bedrooms being upstairs, the first floor feels like a luxurious space for entertaining, family gatherings, or an oasis all to yourself. This beautiful granite countertop stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample work space and storage. Close to Towerpoint Shopping center with HEB, Gold's Gym and local dining just minutes away! Easy access to Hwy 6 and Welborn road!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, who tendered her resignation late Thursday, misled faculty on circumstances around the …
Content by Texas A&M University–Central Texas. If you have a bachelor’s degree, teacher training is now faster and less expensive thanks t…
Recent email exchanges show tension between a Texas A&M University administrator and two distinguished professors and are in light of rece…
A Bryan man was arrested July 7 for allegedly robbing a family’s home at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Brazos County Sheriff’s O…
Texas A&M’s Faculty Senate Executive Committee has called for A&M Chancellor John Sharp to meet with the full Faculty Senate to discus…