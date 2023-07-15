Don't miss this 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom plus study room, single-story home located in Midtown Reserve. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly into the spacious dining room. The kitchen is centrally located and features gas range and a decorative time backsplash. Enjoy the expansive owner's suite complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. Available August 3, 2023 or later. Refrigerator will be provided.