3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195

This Summit Crossing Townhome is elegant and spacious! At 1,612 sqft it is an open concept that is bright and modern with the right amount of comfort. This beautiful townhome is a corner unit with a fenced side yard. It also has a rear-loading garage on the back of the property with a covered patio. Two bedrooms are located at the front of the house and share a bathroom, and the third bedroom is located in the back with a private bathroom.