This Summit Crossing Townhome is elegant and spacious! At 1,612 sqft it is an open concept that is bright and modern with the right amount of comfort. This beautiful townhome is a corner unit with a fenced side yard. It also has a rear-loading garage on the back of the property with a covered patio. Two bedrooms are located at the front of the house and share a bathroom, and the third bedroom is located in the back with a private bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195
Related to this story
Most Popular
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
First-year Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle capped his first weekend by experiencing “Olsen Magic.”
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.
Three College Station High School students have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.
Five killed in Leon County house fire