 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,195

This Summit Crossing Townhome is elegant and spacious! At 1,612 sqft it is an open concept that is bright and modern with the right amount of comfort. This beautiful townhome is a corner unit with a fenced side yard. It also has a rear-loading garage on the back of the property with a covered patio. Two bedrooms are located at the front of the house and share a bathroom, and the third bedroom is located in the back with a private bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
National News

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert