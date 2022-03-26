 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,160

Like new one story home offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, 2 dining area, 1 Hugh living area and an office/study with a breakfast nook in Midtown Reserve. A bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly into the spacious formal dining room. The kitchen is centrally located and features nice granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Split floor plan. Two nice size bedrooms with closets, One big office/study is suitable for people who work from home. Master bedroom is generously sized with dual vanities, shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Smart home features, Covered patio with a private fence and more. Convenient location, Minutes to hospitals, grocery stores, restaurants ,schools and parks. Brand new refrigerator will be provided. Available NOW

