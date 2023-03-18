Beautiful newer home in Southern Pointe. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a huge living room with great open floor plan and separate dining area. Lovely kitchen with granite, gas cooking, island and pantry. The home also offers a spacious master bedroom and lovely master bath with dual sinks, large closet and separate tub & shower. The property also offers a two car garage and large fenced yard.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,150
