Available October! Beautiful 3/2 single-family in Creek Meadow neighborhood. This house features an open living area with a large granite-topped island. A bright living room filled with tons of natural light. Stainless steel appliances. Raised ceilings and Spacious formal dining or study. Large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower in Master Suite. Short distance to schools, community pool, playgrounds, and fish ponds. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Call today for appointments!