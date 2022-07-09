3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,150

Great home in Great neighborhood with community pool and playground. This lovely home offers a huge living room with lots of light and nice vinyl plank floors, great kitchen with gas cooking, light cabinetry and pantry and separate dining area. The property also offers a large master with separate and tub shower and dual sinks The home has two additional bedrooms with split floor plan. Nice yard with covered patio and two car garage. Well maintained and freshly painted ready for its new occupants.