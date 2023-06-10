Rent this immaculately maintained 3/2 home in the quiet yet conveniently located Midtown Reserve neighborhood. This home is bright and modern. The home is on a corner lot with only one neighbor. The large privacy fenced backyard has no neighbors to the rear of it. Costco, Lowes, Chic Fil A and Starbucks are just minutes away. Access to highway 6 is conveniently located. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are all included in the rent. Lawn maintenance is also included in the rent.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100
