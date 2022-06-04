3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

PRE-LEASING for Fall 2022. This 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhouse has concrete stained floors in the living room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted. Three convenient designated parking spots at front of unit. This unit is on the end and has a backyard area with patio and grassy area. The washer /dryer and fridge are included. This master planned community provides all lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable/internet package. Community also has dog park, wakeboard park and lagoon style pool is under construction. Don't miss out on this property, it will go fast!