3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

AVAILABLE AUGUST 5, 2022!! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the quaint Midtown Reserve neighborhood in south College Station. This home is located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals and much more!! This property has a 2 car garage, great open floor plan, a large living room and dining room, incredibly spacious kitchen, an office space, and a covered patio with a fenced backyard. This home is equipped with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Lawn maintenance is provided. Don't miss out on this great rental, schedule a showing today!!