Newly built with modern/contemporary style 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home with 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve. Located close to Scott and White Hospital, shopping and restaurants, this home offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, Espresso cabinetry, island with eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliances. Master suite leads to an oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Extensive vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio and sprinklers! Refrigerator is included. Ready for immediate occupancy!!