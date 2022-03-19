 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

Brand new 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom plus bonus room, single-story home located in Midtown Reserve. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly into the spacious dining room. The kitchen features gas range , microwave , granite countertops and tile backsplash. Enjoy the owner’s suite complete with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks and shower and garden tub bathroom. Backyard including a covered patio Available NOW.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert