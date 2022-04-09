Well maintained one story home offers 3 bedrooms plus a study/office, 1 huge living area, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining areas and 2 car garage in Midtown Reserve. A bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly into the spacious formal dining room. The kitchen features nice granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Split floor plan. Three nice size bedrooms with closets, One big office/study is suitable for people who work from home. Master bedroom is generously sized with dual vanities, shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Smart home features, Covered patio with a private fence. Convenient location, very close to hospitals, minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, schools and parks. Brand new refrigerator will be provided. Available NOW.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100
-
- Updated
