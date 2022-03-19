Stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve! This home offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Storm cloud cabinetry, island with eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.
Traffic on Texas 6 north of Bryan was stopped early Wednesday after a multi-vehicle accident.
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play host to Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament after the Aggi…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.
The man who helped open the H-E-B in Bryan’s Tejas Center has announced his retirement after more than 17 years at the store.
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the victims in Thursday’s shooting in south Brazos County.
Texas A&M fans lined the street outside the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball Sunday to welcome the mens basketball team back from …