Enjoy townhome living at its finest in the newest section of Summit's Crossing. Located close to everything B/CS has to offer, this stunning 3 bed, 3 bath home, built in 2018 features granite throughout, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and raised breakfast bar separating a magnificent kitchen from the bright and airy living area. Functionality meets style with double sided cabinetry connecting laundry room and master bath in this perfectly thought out floor plan. Enjoy the perfect level of comfort inside with the Nest thermostat or an evening on the relaxing outdoor patio of the family room