3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,075

Brand new 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom plus bonus room, single-story home located in Midtown Reserve. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly into the spacious dining room. The kitchen features gas range , microwave , granite countertops and tile backsplash. Enjoy the owner’s suite complete with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks and shower and garden tub bathroom. Backyard including a covered patio Available NOW.