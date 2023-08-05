This Barron Crossing Townhome is in great condition with a large open concept floorplan. The kitchen/ family room space has a huge island bar, and a half bath downstairs, entertaining family and friends will be a breeze. The second floor has the master bedroom with ensuite bath and 2 other nice sized bedrooms that share a convenient bath in the hallway. The laundry room has a wood stained folding bar top with washer and dryer included. The location of this unit can't be beat. You are steps to the beautiful pond with a water feature and the dog park. The neighborhood is walking steps to a College Station elementary school and is right down the road from the Tower Point shopping and restaurants. With the exterior maintained by the HOA, this townhome is ready for you to call it HOME!