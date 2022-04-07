 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

Gorgeous home in in the beautiful South College Station community of Castlegate. Great location, great schools, close to shopping and dining. This 3 bed, 2 bath home includes a small study, inside utility room, spacious bedrooms and an open living floorplan. The kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counters and stainless appliances.

