3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $199,900

Immaculate condo at the Gateway Villas!! This wonderful 3BR/3BA includes tile floors throughout the kitchen, living area, dining area and bathrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops with an eating bar, large island and pantry. A half bath is downstairs, and all other bathrooms and bedrooms are upstairs. Each bedroom includes large closets and granite counter tops in the bathrooms. Enjoy the complex pool and being minutes away from shopping, dining and schools. Currently leased thru 7/2022 @ $1450/month… taking all offers through Sunday @ 10pm.