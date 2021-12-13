 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $199,900

Attention! Don't miss the spacious 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath in Gateway Villas! Fresh paint in the entire house! This house offers beautiful upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout bedrooms and stairs; Granite kitchen counter and island. Private bathroom with tons of closet space in each bedroom. Walk-in closet and balcony in Master Bedroom. Brand new 2021 A/C. Close to TAMU and shopping centers. Two community pools for any entertainment activities. CAll TODAY for Appointments!

