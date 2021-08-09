 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $199,900

Quaint home on cul de sac street with large front and back yards in Southwood Valley. Come see the potential in this 3 bed 2 bath home featuring wood burning fireplace, large open kitchen, great closet space, updated bathroom, fully fenced back yard, raised garden beds and brand new roof, AC condenser replaced May 2021 with 10 yr warranty!

