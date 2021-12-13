 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $199,600

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an over-sized living room is perfect for first time home buyers or student/investment rental opportunities. Tile floors throughout living areas for easy maintenance, carpet in bedrooms and ceiling fans in every room. Large backyard with covered patio to enjoy BBQ's and your game-day gatherings. Just minutes from Texas A&M Campus, only two blocks from the A&M bus route and easy access to entertainment, restaurants, shopping and everything that central College Station has to offer.

