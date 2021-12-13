3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $195,900

Attention first time home buyers, Aggie parents and investors!!! This cute and cozy home is centrally located in S. College Station and is close to medical and retail with easy access to Highway 6, Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Texas A&M University is just a short drive away. Your new home has so much to offer including a new 30-year roof, functional and open floor plan, lots of natural sunlight and an inviting backyard that will be great for entertaining. You will enjoy getting comfy by the fireplace during those chilly winter nights just in time for the holidays. The stainless-steel refrigerator will convey as well. Don't miss your opportunity to view this gem in the heart of College Station. Make your appointment today!