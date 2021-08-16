Cute 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in great central location. Easy access to TAMU, Schools and Shopping. Nice open floor plan with large living, dining area and kitchen. The two car garage has been incorporated into living space (approximately 400 ft not included in the square footage of the house). This could easily be converted back. Newer roof, new carpet and fresh paint. Great for owner occupancy or as an investment.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will be rolling through the Brazos Valley again with stops scheduled in Hearne, Navasota and Hempstead.
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university off…
Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
An 80-year-old Montgomery man died after a party boat capsized Saturday night at Lake Conroe, according to ABC13 in Houston.
Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday as the region’s virus-related hospitalizatio…