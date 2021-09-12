 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $184,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $184,900

Cute 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in great central location. Easy access to TAMU, Schools and Shopping. Nice open floor plan with large living, dining area and kitchen. The two car garage has been incorporated into living space (approximately 400 ft not included in the square footage of the house). This could easily be converted back. Newer roof, new carpet and fresh paint. Great for owner occupancy or as an investment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert