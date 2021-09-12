Cute 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in great central location. Easy access to TAMU, Schools and Shopping. Nice open floor plan with large living, dining area and kitchen. The two car garage has been incorporated into living space (approximately 400 ft not included in the square footage of the house). This could easily be converted back. Newer roof, new carpet and fresh paint. Great for owner occupancy or as an investment.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $184,900
-
- Updated
