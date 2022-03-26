 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,995

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,995

JUNE MOVE IN!!! Located in popular Summit Crossing, this charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome is in excellent condition, has been very well cared for. Beautifully decorated with luxury vinyl plank flooring, and tile flooring in the kitchen & laundry room, with carpet in the bedrooms. Large, open concept living and dining areas with large windows for plenty of natural light. Amazing kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and eating bar. Featuring a primary bedroom with en suite bath, large tiled shower and custom made barn door entering the bathroom. The second bedroom with en suite bath features a large closet, granite countertops, and a bathtub with tile surround. 2 car attached garage with a storage closet and attic access is another plus! Enjoy the community pool all summer while the HOA cares for the front lawn!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert