3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,995

JUNE MOVE IN!!! Located in popular Summit Crossing, this charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome is in excellent condition, has been very well cared for. Beautifully decorated with luxury vinyl plank flooring, and tile flooring in the kitchen & laundry room, with carpet in the bedrooms. Large, open concept living and dining areas with large windows for plenty of natural light. Amazing kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and eating bar. Featuring a primary bedroom with en suite bath, large tiled shower and custom made barn door entering the bathroom. The second bedroom with en suite bath features a large closet, granite countertops, and a bathtub with tile surround. 2 car attached garage with a storage closet and attic access is another plus! Enjoy the community pool all summer while the HOA cares for the front lawn!