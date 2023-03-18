LEASING for Fall 2023. This 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhouse has concrete stained floors in the living room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted. Three convenient designated parking spots at front of unit. This unit is on the end and has a backyard area with patio and grassy area. The washer /dryer and fridge are included. This master planned community provides all lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable/internet package.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,980
