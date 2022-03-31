 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,950

Live the dream at The Barracks. Resort style amenities include a cable wakeboarding park, a sheet wave surfing machine, restaurant, coffee shops, a lazy river, private cabanas, sheet wave surfing machine and community parks. All this only minutes from Texas A&M and on the university bus route. All bills paid. Rent by the room available.

